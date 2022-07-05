CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $5,832,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

