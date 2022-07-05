CVA Family Office LLC Sells 79 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 115,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

NYSE AXP opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $171.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

