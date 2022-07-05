CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

SPGI opened at $343.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

