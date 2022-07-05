Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,301,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,555,037. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $74.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

