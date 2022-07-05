Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,843,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $417.72 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $415.88 and a 200 day moving average of $485.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

