Exane Derivatives Boosts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17,200.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $636.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $621.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $659.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

