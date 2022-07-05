Private Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 201,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

CSCO opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.