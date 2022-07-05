Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.40.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.12 and a 200-day moving average of $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

