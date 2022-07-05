Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

