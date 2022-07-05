PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $213,908,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.