Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 1,016 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.77 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

