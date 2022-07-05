Wright Investors Service Inc. Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

