Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $433.52 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.96 and its 200 day moving average is $417.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

