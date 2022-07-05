Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

Shares of MA opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

