Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.72 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

