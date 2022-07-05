NEXT plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 127 (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 127 ($1.54) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,078 ($73.60) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($67.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($102.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,153.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,652.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The company has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,157.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.12) per share, with a total value of £68,496 ($82,945.02).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($95.06) to GBX 6,200 ($75.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($85.98) to GBX 6,900 ($83.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,280 ($88.16) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($106.56) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,868.57 ($95.28).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

