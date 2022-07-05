Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $241.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.72 and a 200-day moving average of $241.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $186.16 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

