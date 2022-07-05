James Investment Research Inc. Sells 293 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

