James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

JHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.33. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

