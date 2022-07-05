James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY stock opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

