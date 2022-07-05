Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,837,000 after acquiring an additional 54,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after acquiring an additional 929,501 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,314,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.16.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.