James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

SRLN opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37.

