James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81.

