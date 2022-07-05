95,915 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

