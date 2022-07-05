James Investment Research Inc. Takes $2.39 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,649,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 223,081 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 175,318 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

