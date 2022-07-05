James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 8,819 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.6% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

