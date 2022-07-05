James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average of $226.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

