James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. James Hardie Industries’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

JHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

