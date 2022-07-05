iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.69.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.