Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

