iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GVI opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.