James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,370,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,065,721.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.79 and a one year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

