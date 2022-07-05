James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

