James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 2.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

