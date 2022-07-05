FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $184.58.
FCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
