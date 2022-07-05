James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 4,343 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.