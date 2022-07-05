iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after acquiring an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.