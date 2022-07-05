James Investment Research Inc. Has $716,000 Stock Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

