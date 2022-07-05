FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,198,000 after acquiring an additional 95,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $183.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $184.58.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

