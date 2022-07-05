James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 143.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

Shares of AMN opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

