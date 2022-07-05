James Investment Research Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $246.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.