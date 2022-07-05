James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

