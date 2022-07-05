James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

