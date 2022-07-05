James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 53,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

