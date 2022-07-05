James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,534 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AGCO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 13.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $234,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 54.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $100.62 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $96.52 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.39.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

