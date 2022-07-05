Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after purchasing an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $219.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.63.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

