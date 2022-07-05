Bogart Wealth LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.72.

INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

