Grove Bank & Trust Invests $311,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

TTE stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.24%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

