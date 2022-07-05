Fermata Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

