Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after buying an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 35,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

